When Latinos Lead, We Win

During Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the generations of Latinos and Latinas who’ve shaped this country, often without the power, recognition, or resources we deserve. Our communities are foundational to this country’s success, and our leadership should be too.

At CHC BOLD PAC–the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus–we know what it takes to win Latino voters because we’ve done it.

While other campaigns lose ground, BOLD candidates outperform because we invest in candidates who can win. We proudly backed Senator Ruben Gallego, who earned overwhelming Latino support in Arizona. We stood with candidates like Rep. Maxwell Frost, Rep. Sam Liccardo, and Rep. Andrea Salinas through incredibly tough primaries, often winning against the odds.

That’s why we’re all in for the next generation of Latina leaders who are ready to flip key Republican-held seats: Marlene Galán-Woods (AZ-01), JoAnna Mendoza (AZ-06), Denise Powell (NE-02), and Carol Obando-Derstine (PA-07).

But too often, Latino leaders are told to wait their turn, or their lived experience isn’t quite the right fit, or that someone else is better suited to run. Even in districts powered by Latino voters, we see decisions made far from the communities most impacted. It’s a pattern we know too well, and it holds our country and our community back.

The path to winning Latino voters isn’t a mystery. It starts with investing in candidates. That’s what BOLD PAC has done for 24 years, and that’s why we win with our community.

If we want to reach Latino voters, we can’t start by sidelining the very leaders the community trusts. Because if investments are not in line with priorities, we risk losing ground in the very battlegrounds we can’t afford to.

Hispanic Members and candidates have shown what’s possible when Latino leadership is uplifted. As Hispanic Heritage Month ends, let’s not just commit to reflect the country we live in, but to reflect the country we’re building.

(*) Democrat Rep. Linda Sánchez represents District 38 in California, which has a 61.70% Hispanic population. Sánchez is Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC.

