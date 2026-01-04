Critics Choice Awards 2026: ¡Estos fueron los grandes ganadores!
Con los Critics Choice Awards se da inicio oficial a la temporada de premios 2026, la cual termina con la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar
Los Critics Choice Awards 2026 ya están aquí y los críticos han hablado. Esta noche se celebró la 31.ª edición de estos premios, que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión del último año, según la votación de la Critics Choice Association, integrada por más de 600 críticos de cine y periodistas de entretenimiento.
La ceremonia, conducida por cuarta ocasión por la comediante Chelsea Handler, tuvo lugar en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California.
En el apartado cinematográfico, ‘Sinners’, de Ryan Coogler, protagonizada por Michael B. Jordan en dos papeles, lideró las nominaciones con 17 candidaturas. Le siguió ‘One Battle After Another’, de Paul Thomas Anderson, con 14, y ‘Hamnet’ y ‘Frankenstein’, ambas con 11 nominaciones.
En televisión, la serie de Netflix ‘Adolescence’ encabezó la lista con seis nominaciones, destacando a su elenco encabezado por Stephen Graham y Owen Cooper. Por su parte, la comedia romántica ‘Nobody Wants This’, protagonizada por Kristen Bell y Adam Brody, compitió en cinco categorías, mientras que varias producciones como Hacks, Severance y The Diplomat obtuvieron cuatro nominaciones cada una.
Este año, los Critics Choice Awards incorporaron cuatro nuevas categorías, incluyendo ‘Mejor serie de variedades’ y, en cine, ‘Mejor diseño de especialistas’, ‘Mejor reparto’ y ‘Mejor sonido’, ampliando así el reconocimiento a áreas clave de la industria audiovisual.
¡Conoce a los grandes ganadores de la noche!
Categorías de Cine
Mejor Película
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Jay Kelly
- Marty Supreme
- GANADORA: One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Actor
- GANADOR: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz
- GANADORA: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- GANADOR: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- GANADORA: Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven
- Everett Blunck, The Plague
- GANADOR: Miles Caton, Sinners
- Cary Christopher, Weapons
- Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
- Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
- Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
Mejor Director
- GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor Guion Original
- Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- GANADOR: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Zach Cregger, Weapons
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Will Tracy, Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Mejor Fotografía
- Claudio Miranda, F1
- Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
- Łukasz Żal, Hamnet
- Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
- GANADOR: Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Elio
- In Your Dreams
- GANADORA: KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Categoría Televisión
Mejor Serie de Drama
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- GANADORA: The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
- GANADOR: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
- Wood Harris, Forever
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- GANADOR: Tramell Tillman, Severance
Mejor Actriz en una serie de Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- GANADORA: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una serie de Drama
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- GANADORA: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- GANADORA: The Studio
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
- Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
- GANADORA: Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Rose McIver, Ghosts
- Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
- GANADORA: Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- GANADOR: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- GANADORA: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
Mejor Serie de Televisión Limitada
- GANADORA: Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lightning
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Seguir leyendo:
- ‘Sinners’ domina las nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards
- ¿Por qué Selena Gomez no asistió a los Critics Choice Awards?
- Adam Brody y Leighton Meester celebran su victoria en los Critics Choice Awards con un gran beso