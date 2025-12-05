‘Sinners’ domina las nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards
La película de Warner Bros. ‘Sinners’ lidera las nominaciones con un total de 17 menciones en los ‘Critics Choice Awards’
La Academia de Críticos de Cine y Televisión dio a conocer las nominaciones para su 31ª edición de los Critics Choice Awards, y un drama se alza como el gran favorito: ‘Sinners’, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, encabeza la lista con un impresionante total de 17 nominaciones.
La película competirá en las categorías más prestigiosas, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Director para Coogler. Su protagonista, Michael B. Jordan, recibió una nominación a Mejor Actor, mientras que Wunmi Mosaku fue reconocida en la categoría de Mejor Actriz de Reparto.
La fuerza técnica de la cinta también quedó evidenciada con menciones en cinematografía, diseño de producción, vestuario, edición, efectos visuales, sonido, y peluquería y maquillaje.
Sin embargo, ‘Sinners’ no tendrá un camino fácil. Le sigue de cerca ‘One Battle After Another’, del aclamado director Paul Thomas Anderson, con 14 nominaciones, cuatro de ellas en categorías de actuación. En un empate técnico, ‘Frankenstein’ y ‘Hamnet’ lograron 11 nominaciones cada una, prometiendo una noche de intensa competencia.
Entre las sorpresas y omisiones más comentadas por la crítica destaca el caso de Cynthia Erivo, quien no logró colarse en la carrera por Mejor Actriz a pesar del sólido desempeño de ‘Wicked: For Good’, que obtuvo 7 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Actriz de Reparto para Ariana Grande. De manera similar, Kate Hudson se quedó fuera de la contienda por su elogiada interpretación en “Song Sung Blue”, un papel que muchos consideraban seguro para una nominación.
La gala de los Critics Choice Awards, que celebrará lo mejor del cine y la televisión del 2025, se emitirá en directo por E! el domingo 4 de enero de 2026. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Ryan Coogler por Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Guillermo del Toro por Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme (A24)
- Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Chloé Zhao por Hamnet (Focus Features)
Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme (A24)
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (Neon)
Actriz
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
- Emma Stone, Bugonia (Focus Features)
Actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (Neon)
Actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amy Madigan, Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners (Warner Bros.
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Guion original
- Noah Baumbach y Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme (A24)
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Zach Cregger, Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby (A24)
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value (Neon)
Guion adaptado
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice (Neon)
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Will Tracy, Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet (Focus Features)
Intérprete joven
- Everett Blunck, The Plague (Independent Film Company)
- Miles Caton, Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Cary Christopher, Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
- Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
Mejor comedia
- The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
- Eternity (A24)
- Friendship (A24)
- The Naked Gun (Paramount)
- The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
- Splitsville (Neon)
Película animada
- Arco (Neon)
- Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- In Your Dreams (Netflix)
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Banda sonora
- Hans Zimmer, F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Max Richter, Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme (A24)
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Canción
- Drive, Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Golden, Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- I Lied to You, Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Clothed by the Sun, Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
- Train Dreams, Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams (Netflix)
- The Girl in the Bubble, Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Televisión
Serie dramática
- Alien: Earth (FX)
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Paradise (Hulu)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Task (HBO Max)
Serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Elsbeth (CBS)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Serie limitada
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Chief of War (Apple TV)
- Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
- Dope Thief (Apple TV)
- Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Actor en una serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)
- Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
- Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO Max)
- Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman (Paramount+)
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Actor en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
- David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot (Apple TV)
Actriz de una serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
- Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Actriz de una serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
- Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)
- Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- Carrie Preston, Elsbeth (CBS)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Wood Harris, Forever (Netflix)
- Tom Pelphrey, Task (HBO Max)
- Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
- Oscar Nuñez, The Paper (Peacock)
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Actriz de reparto de una serie de drama
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Denée Benton, The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
Actriz de reparto de una serie de comedia
- Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker (HBO Max)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts (CBS)
Seguir leyendo: