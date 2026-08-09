Bringing Care to YOU: Senior Health Fair and Legislative Briefing on August 14th

On Friday, August 14th, I am holding my annual Senior Health Fair at the Carson Community Center. Seniors will be able to receive free vital, preventive health screenings, along with a hot meal. California’s seniors should be able to access quality health care without breaking the bank, so we are going to bring some of those essential health services to California’s 44th District.

Health care providers will offer a variety of health tests and screenings, including but not limited to:

– Eye exams

– Blood pressure checks

– Glucose tests

– Cognitive health screenings

– Dental screenings

– Heart screenings, and

– Thyroid exams

This event comes at a time when Donald Trump and Republicans’ failed economic policies have made it harder and harder for seniors to afford good health care.

Last year, Trump ripped away health care from millions of Americans when he made huge cuts to Medicaid and refused to renew the enhanced premium tax credits for the Affordable Care Act to lower premiums for Americans. He did this to pay for billionaires’ tax breaks in his “One Big Beautiful Bill.” It is the largest cut to Medicaid in history — nearly $1 trillion. With these cuts, more than 2 million Californians are expected to lose their health insurance coverage, many of whom are seniors.

Medicaid is a lifeline. It is often the only type of insurance that covers long-term services like nursing home care, home health aides, and other support seniors need. Hospitals also rely on funding through Medicaid to keep their doors open, especially in rural and lower-income neighborhoods where it’s harder for seniors to get care. Without Medicaid, countless seniors will be left with no way to pay for necessary treatments or prescription drugs.

Our seniors should be able to see a doctor without giving up basic needs, like their next meal or their air-conditioning. House Democrats will continue to fight for an affordable America. We will start by working to reverse the cuts to Medicaid and lower health care costs for everyone. When you work hard and play by the rules, America should be affordable for you.

You can RSVP to our Senior Health Fair by calling my office at 310-831-1799. While residents of California’s 44th district receive priority seating, the health fair is open to all. I hope to see you all there. You deserve affordable, accessible health care.

See you all soon!