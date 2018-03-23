Collegewise Expands Admissions Counseling Globally and Joins ChangedEdu Family of Brands

International network of education brands to be infused with

$300-500MM over four years

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Collegewise, the nation’s largest private college counseling

organization, expands its services internationally, joining the

Singapore-based ChangedEdu education group. Collegewise will open a

Singapore office in late 2017 and plans to expand its counseling

services across Asia.

Over 10,000 students have received assistance with the college

admissions process from Collegewise since 1999. Collegewise provides

high school students with a variety of services and support throughout

the stressful application process. These services include assistance

with the college search process, development of an SAT/ACT testing plan,

creation of a custom timeline and strategy to improve chances of

admission, discussion of extracurricular and summer activities, and

review of applications and essays. Students have one-on-one meetings

with their college admissions counselor and can follow up with

additional questions via email or phone between meetings.

Younger students benefit from Jumpstart, a Collegewise program designed

for students in grades 8 through 10. Jumpstart students utilize an

online project management system that allows counselors and students to

organize and manage the college research and application process.

Jumpstart services also include the evaluation of college and career

goals, development of a testing timeline, summer activity and college

visit planning, and aid with identifying useful tools for college

research and selection.

“The college application process can be stressful and overwhelming for

students and their parents,” said Kevin McMullin, Founder and Managing

Partner of Collegewise. “Every student deserves the very best

information and advice to help them attend the colleges of their dreams,

and growing the Collegewise network is the best way for us to help a lot

more students do just that.”

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Collegewise, a company

offering a high-quality education program which is aligned with our own

values. Through the ChangedEdu global family of brands we will connect

Collegewise counselors with students outside of the United States,” said

Brian Rogove, Founder and CEO of ChangedEdu.

For more information on ChangedEdu and its brands, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/changededu-holdings.

Parents, students or schools interested in learning more about

Collegewise services are encouraged to visit collegewise.com.

About Collegewise

Since Kevin McMullin founded Collegewise in 1999, Collegewise has become

the nation’s largest college admissions counseling company. What began

as a one-man operation in Irvine, California soon grew exponentially.

Collegewise now employs more than 50 college admissions experts and

offers 23 office locations throughout the United States. Collegewise

counselors are experts in the field of admissions, many of them having

held positions as admissions officers and high school counselors before

joining the company as college counselors. In addition to a wide range

of admissions counseling service offerings for middle and high school

students, Collegewise also provides free resources on founder Kevin

McMullin’s blog and on the Collegewise website.

About ChangedEdu

Founded in 2016 by Brian Rogove, ChangedEdu with its network of

education brands operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the United

Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). Today the company is

responsible for the care and well-being of 14,000 students and over

1,300 staff. ChangedEdu is focused on three verticals of an individual’s

learning journey – Private Schools & Early Childhood Education (18

months to 18 years), Learning of the English language (children and

young adults) and Enrichment including Study Abroad programs and

University Counselling (Kindergarten to 18 years). The global network of

brands allows students to build a personalized learning program from

nursery to young adults under one high quality education platform.

Contacts

Asylum Public Relations

Laura Baumgartner, 480-264-5133

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com