The Latin Recording Academy® to Honor Erasmo Carlos, Dyango, Andy Montañez, José María Napoleón, Chucho Valdés, Wilfrido Vargas, and Yuri with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Horacio Malvicino and Tomás Muñoz to Receive the Trustees Award
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin Recording Academy® announced today that Erasmo
Carlos, Dyango, Andy Montañez, José María Napoleón,
Chucho Valdés, Wilfrido Vargas, and Yuri will
receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally,
Horacio Malvicino and Tomás Muñoz will receive the Trustees
Award. The honorees will be celebrated during a private ceremony
to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas on Nov. 13th
as part of the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Week.
“We are proud to pay tribute to this remarkable group of talented
artists and music professionals with this year’s Lifetime Achievement
and Trustees Awards,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., Latin
Recording Academy President/CEO. “Our 2018 class has made outstanding
contributions benefitting Ibero-American music, providing innovation,
and a unique vision in favor of all music lovers.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to performers who
have made unprecedented contributions of outstanding artistic
significance to Latin music. The Trustees Award is voted on by The Latin
Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees and given to individuals who have
made significant contributions, other than in performance, to music
during their careers.
2018 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees:
Erasmo Carlos
There are two sides to the wondrous musical biography of Erasmo Carlos.
First, his songwriting partnership with pop-star Roberto Carlos, which
helped define the emotional scope and nostalgic textures of Latin
American balladry in the ’70s. Second, there’s his brilliant solo
career, which includes some of the most unpredictable and evocative
albums in the history of Brazilian music. The singer-songwriter gained
notoriety in the late ’60s as part of the youth oriented jovem guarda
movement. His 2009 album Rock ‘N’ Roll received a Latin GRAMMY®
nomination, and in 2014, he won a Latin GRAMMY for Best Brazilian Rock
Album (Gigante Gentil). Combining commercial success with
relentless artistic independence, Erasmo Carlos continues to surprise
and delight with each new project he embarks on.
Dyango
It is no coincidence that Dyango (José Gómez Romero) is known as “La Voz
del Amor” (“The Voice of Love”). Beginning with the release of his
self-titled debut album Lejos de los Ojos in 1969, the Spanish
singer has continued to evolve as a performer of romantic songs, leaving
his indelible stamp on both the balada genre and tango. His
innate talent for adding passion and honesty to every song he performs
was first recognized in Latin America and later in the United States,
after he traveled to Argentina and starred in the 1970’s film El
Mundo Es De Los Jóvenes (The World Belongs to the Young), recording
an album of the same name. In 1975, his gorgeous recording of the tango
“Nostalgia,” with a subtle balada arrangement as well
as “Por Volverte a Ver”, Corazón Mágico” and “Por ese Hombre” confirmed
Dyango as a key performer in Latin pop. And although his large-scale
tours have reduced, he continues recording and performing live.
Andy Montañez
Puerto Rican salsa has nurtured many legendary singers. Even among such
tough competition, Andy Montañez stands as one of the most soulful and
creative vocalists in the Afro-Caribbean genre. He was 20 years old when
he joined El Gran Combo, the quintessential salsa orchestra until 1981,
when he decided to devote himself to a solo career. His newly gained
independence allowed him to blossom as a songwriter and delve into the
emerging style of salsa romántica. Marked by superlative
production values and velvety arrangements, solo hits such as “Casi Te
Envidio,” “Payaso,” “Me Gusta,” and “La Última Copa” established him as
one of the most successful salsa singers of the ’80s. In 2006, he
received a Latin GRAMMY for Best Traditional Tropical Album. Always
willing to explore new directions, Montañez recently experimented with salsatón,
fusing his tropical soundscapes with the urban vibe of reggaetón.
José María Napoleón
Marked by delicately layered arrangements and gorgeous melodies, the
work of singer-songwriter José María Napoleón, known as “El Poeta
de la Canción” (“The Song’s Poet”), overflows with tenderness and
poignant observations about romantic love and the meaning of life.
Napoleón was one of the key protagonists of the hugely influential balada
movement of the ’70s, in his native Mexico, he was only 20 years old
when he recorded his first album, known as El Grillo.
Napoleón—who has also acted in Mexican telenovelas—continued releasing
albums, penning such emotionally charged hits as “Pajarillo,” “Hombre,”
“Eres,” “Leña Verde,” “30 Años,” and “Celos.” In 2015, the album Vive
found the singer revisiting the brightest pages of his songbook in the
shape of duets with stars such as Manoella Torres, Mon Laferte, Yuri,
and many others.
Chucho Valdés
It is impossible to ponder the current state of Latin jazz without
considering the multifaceted talent of virtuoso pianist, bandleader, and
composer Chucho Valdés. Both in his work with supergroup Irakere and as
an eclectic and prolific solo artist, Valdés reinvented the lexicon of
jazz, blending it with rock, classical music, and Afro-Cuban roots
music. Chucho Valdés’ Irakere featured some of the island’s most
talented musicians including Paquito D’Rivera on saxophone, Arturo
Sandoval on trumpet, and featured a dazzling mix of rock, Afro-Cuban
roots music and jazz. In 1998, Valdés launched an ambitious solo career
that has included outstanding performances, a moving duet album with his
father Bebo Valdés (Juntos Para Siempre), crackling quartet
sessions, and the appearance of a new band, The Afro-Cuban Messengers.
In 2000, Chucho Valdés and his father participated in Calle 54, a
documentary film about Latin jazz musicians. He has received three Latin
GRAMMYs™ and six GRAMMY awards.
Wilfrido Vargas
There is a limited handful of bandleaders who managed to elevate the
infectious merengue, the quintessential dance and music style from the
Dominican Republic into a worldwide craze. Wilfrido Vargas is one of
them, memorable and powerful hit singles such as “El Africano,” “El
Jardinero,” “A Mover La Colita,” “El Baile Del Perrito,” and “Abusadora”
trace a prodigious discography spanning the development of merengue. In
the early ’70s, he founded the orchestra Wilfrido Vargas & Sus Beduinos,
however the ’80s was a time of extraordinary growth for Vargas, as the
salsa explosion of the ’70s was replaced with new styles and genres in
the Latin mainstream that included merengue. Besides having participated
in movies and a reality show, Vargas continues actively touring and
recording to this day.
Yuri
There are a few cases where the world can witness the birth, growth and
rise to stardom of an artist, this would be the case of “La Güera” (The
Blonde), one of the most commercially successful artists in the history
of Latin pop. Mexican songstress Yuri has placed her remarkable vocal
range at the service of a variety of styles—from torrid balladry and
Christian music to tropical stylings, folk, and rootsy rancheras.
Yuri gained fame across Latin America in 1980, acting in movies and soap
operas and with the release of one of her most successful albums Esperanzas,
which included the hit track of the same name. In the mid-eighties she
peaked, participating in the Viña del Mar Festival and the radio hit
“¿Qué Te Pasa?” from the Aire album firmly established
her musical career and made her an international pop icon. During the
height of her fame, she released expertly produced singles such as “Yo
Te Amo, Te Amo,” “Tiempos Mejores,” “El Apagón”, and “Karma Kamaleón,” a
Spanish version of the catchy Culture Club smash. “La Güera” is more
active than ever.
2018 Trustees Award Honorees:
Horacio Malvicino
Horacio Malvicino has been a successful label executive, notable
administrator in his native Argentina, a legendary jazz and tango
guitarist, composer, and arranger, as well as a key collaborator of
tango master Astor Piazzolla. Malvicino also formed his own combo—the
Horacio Malvicino Jazz Quintet—and sold more than two million records
playing light versions of tango and Latin music under his artistic
moniker, Alain Debray. Malvicino’s career extended beyond performing,
working as an artistic director for local and international labels, and
scoring more than 90 films, theater, and television productions. A
musician’s musician, he has served actively as president of the
Argentine Association of Performers’ Rights since 2014.
Tomás Muñoz
A trendsetting record label executive blessed with an unerring instinct
for developing future pop stars, Tomás Muñoz is arguably one of Spain’s
greatest music champions. When he moved to Mexico, he was offered a post
as director of the Gamma record label. Muñoz quickly developed an
appetite for discovering young music artists who were largely ignored by
the music industry. In 1969, he was named managing director of CBS
Records in Spain. He supported the careers of Julio Iglesias, Raphael,
and Joaquín Sabina, effectively changing the way Spanish music was
perceived and consumed throughout the world.
In 1980, he moved to Brazil, where he revolutionized the way to promote
the music of artists like Simone, Roberto Carlos y Djavan. He managed
the promotion of Michael Jackson, Supertramp, and the Police in South
America. Muñoz’s major-label career concluded on a high note with his
New York appointment as vice president of A&R for Sony Music Latin
America, working with Roberto Carlos, Chayanne, and Ricky Martin, among
others. Tomás’ work in Spain and Brazil contributed decisively to the
formation of a whole generation of executives in the music industry.
After publishing his autobiography, Muñoz remained active in the music
industry, having also mentored a younger generation of label executives.
Latin GRAMMY Week will culminate with the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY
Awards, which will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in
Las Vegas on Nov. 15, from 8–11 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) on Univision.
For more information and the latest news, please visit the official
Latin Recording Academy® website at: LatinGRAMMY.com
(#LatinGRAMMY).
Facebook: LatinGRAMMYs
| Twitter: @LatinGRAMMYs
| Instagram: @LatinGRAMMYs
