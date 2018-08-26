The Latin Recording Academy® to Honor Erasmo Carlos, Dyango, Andy Montañez, José María Napoleón, Chucho Valdés, Wilfrido Vargas, and Yuri with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Horacio Malvicino and Tomás Muñoz to Receive the Trustees Award

“We are proud to pay tribute to this remarkable group of talented

artists and music professionals with this year’s Lifetime Achievement

and Trustees Awards,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., Latin

Recording Academy President/CEO. “Our 2018 class has made outstanding

contributions benefitting Ibero-American music, providing innovation,

and a unique vision in favor of all music lovers.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to performers who

have made unprecedented contributions of outstanding artistic

significance to Latin music. The Trustees Award is voted on by The Latin

Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees and given to individuals who have

made significant contributions, other than in performance, to music

during their careers.

2018 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees:

Erasmo Carlos

There are two sides to the wondrous musical biography of Erasmo Carlos.

First, his songwriting partnership with pop-star Roberto Carlos, which

helped define the emotional scope and nostalgic textures of Latin

American balladry in the ’70s. Second, there’s his brilliant solo

career, which includes some of the most unpredictable and evocative

albums in the history of Brazilian music. The singer-songwriter gained

notoriety in the late ’60s as part of the youth oriented jovem guarda

movement. His 2009 album Rock ‘N’ Roll received a Latin GRAMMY®

nomination, and in 2014, he won a Latin GRAMMY for Best Brazilian Rock

Album (Gigante Gentil). Combining commercial success with

relentless artistic independence, Erasmo Carlos continues to surprise

and delight with each new project he embarks on.

Dyango

It is no coincidence that Dyango (José Gómez Romero) is known as “La Voz

del Amor” (“The Voice of Love”). Beginning with the release of his

self-titled debut album Lejos de los Ojos in 1969, the Spanish

singer has continued to evolve as a performer of romantic songs, leaving

his indelible stamp on both the balada genre and tango. His

innate talent for adding passion and honesty to every song he performs

was first recognized in Latin America and later in the United States,

after he traveled to Argentina and starred in the 1970’s film El

Mundo Es De Los Jóvenes (The World Belongs to the Young), recording

an album of the same name. In 1975, his gorgeous recording of the tango

“Nostalgia,” with a subtle balada arrangement as well

as “Por Volverte a Ver”, Corazón Mágico” and “Por ese Hombre” confirmed

Dyango as a key performer in Latin pop. And although his large-scale

tours have reduced, he continues recording and performing live.

Andy Montañez

Puerto Rican salsa has nurtured many legendary singers. Even among such

tough competition, Andy Montañez stands as one of the most soulful and

creative vocalists in the Afro-Caribbean genre. He was 20 years old when

he joined El Gran Combo, the quintessential salsa orchestra until 1981,

when he decided to devote himself to a solo career. His newly gained

independence allowed him to blossom as a songwriter and delve into the

emerging style of salsa romántica. Marked by superlative

production values and velvety arrangements, solo hits such as “Casi Te

Envidio,” “Payaso,” “Me Gusta,” and “La Última Copa” established him as

one of the most successful salsa singers of the ’80s. In 2006, he

received a Latin GRAMMY for Best Traditional Tropical Album. Always

willing to explore new directions, Montañez recently experimented with salsatón,

fusing his tropical soundscapes with the urban vibe of reggaetón.

José María Napoleón

Marked by delicately layered arrangements and gorgeous melodies, the

work of singer-songwriter José María Napoleón, known as “El Poeta

de la Canción” (“The Song’s Poet”), overflows with tenderness and

poignant observations about romantic love and the meaning of life.

Napoleón was one of the key protagonists of the hugely influential balada

movement of the ’70s, in his native Mexico, he was only 20 years old

when he recorded his first album, known as El Grillo.

Napoleón—who has also acted in Mexican telenovelas—continued releasing

albums, penning such emotionally charged hits as “Pajarillo,” “Hombre,”

“Eres,” “Leña Verde,” “30 Años,” and “Celos.” In 2015, the album Vive

found the singer revisiting the brightest pages of his songbook in the

shape of duets with stars such as Manoella Torres, Mon Laferte, Yuri,

and many others.

Chucho Valdés

It is impossible to ponder the current state of Latin jazz without

considering the multifaceted talent of virtuoso pianist, bandleader, and

composer Chucho Valdés. Both in his work with supergroup Irakere and as

an eclectic and prolific solo artist, Valdés reinvented the lexicon of

jazz, blending it with rock, classical music, and Afro-Cuban roots

music. Chucho Valdés’ Irakere featured some of the island’s most

talented musicians including Paquito D’Rivera on saxophone, Arturo

Sandoval on trumpet, and featured a dazzling mix of rock, Afro-Cuban

roots music and jazz. In 1998, Valdés launched an ambitious solo career

that has included outstanding performances, a moving duet album with his

father Bebo Valdés (Juntos Para Siempre), crackling quartet

sessions, and the appearance of a new band, The Afro-Cuban Messengers.

In 2000, Chucho Valdés and his father participated in Calle 54, a

documentary film about Latin jazz musicians. He has received three Latin

GRAMMYs™ and six GRAMMY awards.

Wilfrido Vargas

There is a limited handful of bandleaders who managed to elevate the

infectious merengue, the quintessential dance and music style from the

Dominican Republic into a worldwide craze. Wilfrido Vargas is one of

them, memorable and powerful hit singles such as “El Africano,” “El

Jardinero,” “A Mover La Colita,” “El Baile Del Perrito,” and “Abusadora”

trace a prodigious discography spanning the development of merengue. In

the early ’70s, he founded the orchestra Wilfrido Vargas & Sus Beduinos,

however the ’80s was a time of extraordinary growth for Vargas, as the

salsa explosion of the ’70s was replaced with new styles and genres in

the Latin mainstream that included merengue. Besides having participated

in movies and a reality show, Vargas continues actively touring and

recording to this day.

Yuri

There are a few cases where the world can witness the birth, growth and

rise to stardom of an artist, this would be the case of “La Güera” (The

Blonde), one of the most commercially successful artists in the history

of Latin pop. Mexican songstress Yuri has placed her remarkable vocal

range at the service of a variety of styles—from torrid balladry and

Christian music to tropical stylings, folk, and rootsy rancheras.

Yuri gained fame across Latin America in 1980, acting in movies and soap

operas and with the release of one of her most successful albums Esperanzas,

which included the hit track of the same name. In the mid-eighties she

peaked, participating in the Viña del Mar Festival and the radio hit

“¿Qué Te Pasa?” from the Aire album firmly established

her musical career and made her an international pop icon. During the

height of her fame, she released expertly produced singles such as “Yo

Te Amo, Te Amo,” “Tiempos Mejores,” “El Apagón”, and “Karma Kamaleón,” a

Spanish version of the catchy Culture Club smash. “La Güera” is more

active than ever.

2018 Trustees Award Honorees:

Horacio Malvicino

Horacio Malvicino has been a successful label executive, notable

administrator in his native Argentina, a legendary jazz and tango

guitarist, composer, and arranger, as well as a key collaborator of

tango master Astor Piazzolla. Malvicino also formed his own combo—the

Horacio Malvicino Jazz Quintet—and sold more than two million records

playing light versions of tango and Latin music under his artistic

moniker, Alain Debray. Malvicino’s career extended beyond performing,

working as an artistic director for local and international labels, and

scoring more than 90 films, theater, and television productions. A

musician’s musician, he has served actively as president of the

Argentine Association of Performers’ Rights since 2014.

Tomás Muñoz

A trendsetting record label executive blessed with an unerring instinct

for developing future pop stars, Tomás Muñoz is arguably one of Spain’s

greatest music champions. When he moved to Mexico, he was offered a post

as director of the Gamma record label. Muñoz quickly developed an

appetite for discovering young music artists who were largely ignored by

the music industry. In 1969, he was named managing director of CBS

Records in Spain. He supported the careers of Julio Iglesias, Raphael,

and Joaquín Sabina, effectively changing the way Spanish music was

perceived and consumed throughout the world.

In 1980, he moved to Brazil, where he revolutionized the way to promote

the music of artists like Simone, Roberto Carlos y Djavan. He managed

the promotion of Michael Jackson, Supertramp, and the Police in South

America. Muñoz’s major-label career concluded on a high note with his

New York appointment as vice president of A&R for Sony Music Latin

America, working with Roberto Carlos, Chayanne, and Ricky Martin, among

others. Tomás’ work in Spain and Brazil contributed decisively to the

formation of a whole generation of executives in the music industry.

After publishing his autobiography, Muñoz remained active in the music

industry, having also mentored a younger generation of label executives.

Latin GRAMMY Week will culminate with the 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY

Awards, which will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in

Las Vegas on Nov. 15, from 8–11 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) on Univision.

