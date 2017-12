Desamparado cocinando causó incendio Skirball en Los Ángeles

It’s getting MUCH worse for us in Los Angeles and Ventura County! Check on your people if they live here. The air quality is HORRIBLE so even if you’re not near the fires, you’re affected! #SkirballFire #ThomasFire #RyeFire #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/cNQDX2TwYY

— Justin Key (@JustinKey101) December 6, 2017