Arrestan a docena de voluntarios por alimentar a personas desamparadas en San Diego

Today I got arrested for feeding the homeless in Wells Park in El Cajon. The City of El Cajon has made it illegal to share food with homeless people. https://t.co/6BZzjSxKnL

“…One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws” —Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/YTqCxOIRWb

— Matthew Schneck (@matthew_schneck) January 15, 2018