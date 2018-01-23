Lista de todo lo nuevo que llega a Netflix en Febrero 2018

Las segundas temporadas de "El Vato" y "Sin senos sí hay paraíso" llegan a la plataforma digital

Cada mes Netflix se renueva ofreciendo contenido nuevo a sus suscriptores estrenando películas y series de televisión en la plataforma digital.

Para Febrero el servicio presentará las segundas temporadas de “El Vato” y “Sin senos sí hay paraíso“, que fueron grandes éxitos de la televisión latina.

Netflix sigue produciendo contenido original y estrenará un nuevo episodio del talk show de David Letterman (“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”) en donde entrevistará a George Clooney, así como todos los capítulos de la serie “Altered Carbon” que es una de las más esperadas este año.

¡Mira el calendario de Febrero 2018 aquí!

1 de febrero

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

2 de febrero

Altered Carbon: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

6 de febrero

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

7 de febrero

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

8 de febrero

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

9 de febrero

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

14 de febrero

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

15 de febrero

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

16 de febrero

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

17 de febrero

Blood Money

18 de febrero

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

19 de febrero

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

20 de febrero

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2–– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21 de febrero

Forgotten— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

22 de febrero

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

23 de febrero

Marseille: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

24 de febrero

Jeepers Creepers 3

26 de febrero

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

27 de febrero

Derren Brown: The Push— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL