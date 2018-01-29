VIDEO: The Rock anuncia revancha Canelo vs Golovkin para el Cinco de Mayo

La segunda pelea entre Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez y Gennady Golovkin consiguió el mejor promotor
El actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fue el encargado de decirle al mundo este lunes que #CaneloGGG2 se llevará a cabo el Cinco de Mayo de 2018 como lo decían los rumores.
“HBO me pidió que hiciera un anunció especial, pero mi única condición fue hacerlo a mi manera”, dijo el actor en el video.
Rematches are funny things. Sometimes they’re cash grabs, put into works before the first fight even happens. Then you have times where it’s absolutely necessary. When two of the best in their field, possibly ever, met face to face and delivered an epic performance that didn’t have a resolution. As a competitor it eats at you, creates a void that can not be fulfilled until you meet again in the ring. As a fan, it’s something special because you know you’re watching greatness and history unfolding before your eyes. Fight fans around the world, I’m honored and fired up to announce this rematch. @HBO @canelo @gggboxing #CaneloGGG2 #ItAintGonnaBeAnotherDraw @HBOBoxing
“Canelo” y “GGG” empataron en septiembre pasado en una de las mejores peleas de los últimos tiempos.
“Les garantizo que no habrá otro empate”, dice The Rock en el final del anuncio.