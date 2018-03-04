Lista completa de ganadores de Premios Oscar 2018

La expectativa para conocer a los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2018 es inmensa con inmensas películas nominadas.
En la gran noche de Hollywood, “The Shape of Water” de Guillermo del Toro es la que cuenta con más nominaciones y una de las favoritas a ganar.
Otros títulos en contienda son “Get Out”, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, “Darkest Hour”, “Call Me By Your Name”, “The Post”, entre otras.
Conoce a todos los recipientes del Oscar en esta lista que iremos actualizando durante la transmisión de la ceremonia en vivo.
Lista completa de ganadores
Mejor Película
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
**Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water
Mejor Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
**Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
**Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor Actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
**Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Guión Adaptado
**James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, James Mangold, y Michael Green, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Virgil Williams y Dee Rees, Mudbound
Mejor Guión Original
Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
**Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Filme Animado
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
**Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor Película Extranjera
**Una Mujer Fantástica (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Mejor Documental
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces/Places
**Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Cinematografía
**Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Edición
Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
**Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Diseño de Producción
Beauty and the Beast (Diseño de Producción: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
Blade Runner: 2049 (Diseño de Producción: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)
Darkest Hour (Diseño de Producción: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)
Dunkirk (Diseño de Producción: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)
**The Shape of Water (Diseño de Producción: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin)
Vestuario
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
**Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
Consolota Boyle, Victoria & Abdul
Maquillaje y peinado
**Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, y Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul
Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Mejor Banda Sonora
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
**Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Canción Original
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
**“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Julian Slater, Baby Driver
Mark Mangini y Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
**Richard King y Alex Gibson, Dunkirk
Nathan Robitaille y Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water
Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mezcla de Sonido
Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, y Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver
Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, y Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049
**Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, y Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk
Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, y Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water
David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, y Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Efectos visuales
**Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, y Richard R. Hoover)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, y Dan Sudick)
Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, y Mike Meinardus)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, y Chris Corbould)
War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, y Joel Whist)
Cortometraje animado
**Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
**The Silent Child
Watu Wote: All of Us
Tema Corto Documental
Edith and Eddie
**Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop