Los memes de Trump por desobeder orden de no felicitar a Putin

> Mr. President, when I stamp down on your foot and say "Hello, Mr. Trump, this is President Putin" make sure you DO NOT CONGRATULATE me, ok?

> OK

>Hello, Mr. Trump, this is President Putin *STOMP STOMP*

>Ah, yes, President Putin. Congratulations on your victory! pic.twitter.com/6d1CofKOR3

— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 21, 2018