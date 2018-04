BuenosDíasLA: El cuidado de adultos mayores en Oaxaca

The rural community of Morristown, Tennessee, is reeling following the largest raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a business in a decade. On Thursday, ICE agents stormed the Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant and detained 97 people. “This kind of large scale worksite immigration raid is incredibly disruptive to local communities, leaving children stranded without their parents, terrifying entire communities, and devastating local economies. The effects are going to be felt for years to come,” said Jessica Hahn, a labor attorney with the National Immigration Law Center. In a reflection of the ongoing toll the raid has taken on Morristown’s immigrant community, 550 students — or 20 percent of the county’s Hispanic population — did not show up to school following the operation. Advocates on the ground said disturbing stories of ICE’s tactics continue to surface, including claims that the immigration enforcement agency separated workers at the facility by ethnicity and loaded them into vans without asking questions about their work or legal status, leaving a trail of devastated families wondering when they will see their loved ones again. This photo shows a woman with her five children calling for authorities to allow her family to be reunited at a press conference on April 7. Her husband was detained during the immigration raid at Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant. Photo: Julieta M. Martinelli/@WPLN #immigration #politics #tennessee

