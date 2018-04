Ramón Ayala, ¿el papá de Daddy Yankee?

Lmao why is everyone believing that Ramon Ayala is Daddy Yankee’s dad???? Daddy Yankee Puerto Rican, Ramon Ayala Mexican af I’m sure he’s never stepped foot in Puerto Rico. Y’all believe everything on the internet. Did everyone forget ANYONE can edit a Wikipedia post 🤦🏻‍♀️

— Tina Tinoco (@babytuna___) April 30, 2018