BuenosDíasLA: ¿Qué hace la ciudad con las armas que retira de las calles?

We got a full house! Today we will help 33 #DACA applicants submit their applications for FREE. For those who qualify, CHIRLA will pay the $495 USCIS fee. Since the launch of this campaign, CHIRLA has helped nearly 200 immigrant youth apply for their daca renewal ✊🏽 Need to renew your DACA? RENEW NOW! Click the link in our bio to learn more #RenewItandSecureIt

