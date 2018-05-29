Katherine Langford: Protagonista de ’13 Reasons Why’ se despide de serie de Netflix

"Hannah…I love you…and I let you go" Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you…As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here – Thankyou for filling my life with love and light 🙏 This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you 💖 #hannahbaker

A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on May 25, 2018 at 9:59am PDT