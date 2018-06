Transfieren cerca de mil indocumentados a prisión federal en California

I’m outside Victorville prison where 3 buses with Dept. of Homeland Security and ICE logos just pulled out of the facility. 1,000 immigration detainees will be housed here – we believe it’s the first time on a large-scale immigrants will be held in federal prisons @KPCC pic.twitter.com/R6vfhR0Yv0

— Libby Denkmann (@libdenk) June 8, 2018