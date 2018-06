Ivanka Trump pide fomentar oportunidades económicas en Centro y Sudamérica

I agree w/ the many people, on the Left and Right, arguing that we must help foster stability in Central + South America by helping create economic oppportunity. #2XAmericas was launched in Peru this May in furtherance of this important goal. @opicgov @StateDept @USAID https://t.co/GmZcv2swei

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 24, 2018