Senadores demócratas presentan medida para frenar emigración ilegal de Centroamérica

.@realDonaldTrump needs to end the inhumanity & chaos at the border, but we also need a real strategy to go after cartels & gangs in Central America, curbing the violence that sends migrants north in the first place. @SenateDems unveil our plan at 12pm: https://t.co/OwQ52Dgy3V

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 27, 2018