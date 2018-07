Candice Swanepoel nos recuerda que las modelos también son humanas

By @loovedoutzen: You will be truly happy when you start loving yourself more and accepting yourself.We all are human and no one is perfect. • A pregnant woman is a beautiful women. • A tall women is a beautiful women. • A short women is a beautiful women. • A black women is a beautiful women. • A white women is a beautiful women. Any women with any shape is a beautiful women. We all are beautiful but remember something: beauty does not last forever,your values do❤️ @angelcandices #doutzies #doutzenkroes #candiceswanepoel #bodygoals rg @onlyvictoriassecret

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@candiceswanarmy) on Jul 11, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT