El amor: Jennifer López no quiere vivir sin Alex Rodríguez

Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half…getting to know the real you more and more…I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you… you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go. But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be…growing everyday… reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer… HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro ♥️🎂💕💋 @arod

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT