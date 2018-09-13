Michelle Obama ya está lista para su gira nacional

La exprimera dama Michelle Obama prepara maletas para su primera gira nacional para promocionar su libro de memorias, “Becoming”.
La esposa del expresidente Barack Obama no estará en pequeños recintos, sino en eventos en los principales escenarios de todo el país en una gira producida por Live Nation, la compañía de eventos conocida por conciertos de la talla de Rihanna y Katy Perry.
Michelle invitó a sus seguidores a la gira a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde publicó un video
“He pasado el último año y medio reflexionando sobre mi historia tan profunda y honestamente como pude, y ahora estoy emocionada de viajar por el país y hacer lo mismo con los lectores este otoño”, expresó. “Espero que esta gira inspire a otros a reflexionar y compartir sus propias historias, todas las alegrías y tristezas, todas las cicatrices y renovaciones, para que juntos podamos reconocer mejor que cada uno de nosotros, a nuestra manera, está en un proceso constante de transformarse”.
El libro saldrá a la venta el 13 de noviembre.
View this post on Instagram
JOIN ME ON MY BOOK TOUR! www.becomingmichelleobama.com #IAmBecoming I’m from the South Side of Chicago. I went to Princeton and Harvard. I’m a wife, a mother, a daughter, and a sister. I’ve been a lawyer, a nonprofit leader, a hospital executive, and First Lady of the United States. I like to call these my “stats” – the shorthand we all seem to default to whenever we tell our stories. Where are you from? What do you do? What school did you go to? As I’ve written my memoir, BECOMING, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my story, mining it for the kinds of details I’d usually just brush off or even forget about—the narrow taillights of my father’s car, a talk with my mother on a drive home, the heat of my daughter’s forehead when she ran a fever. And in doing so, I’ve realized that those surface-level “stats” don’t really tell my story at all. This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour. It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it—blemishes and all. Go to BecomingMichelleObama.com to find out where I’ll be and how to get tickets. #IAmBecoming I hope to see you somewhere along the way!