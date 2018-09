Los ríos siguen creciendo en las Carolinas tras las torrenciales lluvias de Florence

After almost 30" of rain during #Florence, Jones county is now experiencing historic flooding along the Trent River. Here r some pics from Pollocksville where rescue crews have worked tirelessly assisting residents. Special thank you to @NYPDnews, who have come a long way 2 help! pic.twitter.com/mnVlMU7a7n

— NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 18, 2018