Víctima de huracán Florence nombra a su perro en honor a Trump y el presidente lo presume

Trump, touring the Riverside neighborhood in New Bern, NC, where homes were ravaged by flooding, turns to the press, points to a man with pet on a leash and says: “He named his dog after me.”

The dog’s name is “Don T,” the homeowner told me. pic.twitter.com/ItY9WGf6DU

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 19, 2018