La Autopista San Diego 405 cerrará en Fountain Valley el sábado

The Slater Ave. bridge closed this morning at 1:00 a.m. It will be down for approx. 12 months for reconstruction. Commuters will not be able to use the bridge during reconstruction. For updated closures & detours, visit our website and interactive map: https://t.co/4TQVu836uf pic.twitter.com/31UUiPatLX

— 405improvement (@405improvement) September 21, 2018