Los impresionantes bíceps de Jennifer López han dejado con la boca abierta a todos

Jennifer López es una “supermujer” y por si había alguna duda este miércoles compartió una foto de su impresionante físico a sus 49 años.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem
“¡Sintiéndome como una supermujer después del show de anoche!”, escribió la “Diva del Bronx” en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una foto en la que luce unos bíceps de campeonato y que dejaron a sus fans con la boca abierta.
“Cuando comencé esta carrera pensé, ¡oh Dios mío! 15 shows en 27 días, es mucho… pero me prometí que en lugar de dejarme caer me volvería más fuerte al final… trabajaré y estaré en la mejor forma de mi ida… Hay momentos en los que estoy cansada y tengo que viajar y tengo que entrenar donde pueda… pero estamos aquí con solo 3 shows restantes”, agregó J.Lo que se encuentra en la recta final de su corta temporada en Las Vegas con su espectáculo “All I Have”.
“Tengo tantas emociones que me siento fuerte, feliz y agradecida”, concluyó.
“No te pases”, “Está dura”, “Es pura inspiración”, escribieron algunos de sus fans atónitos por el físico de Jennifer.
Y es que la boricua no solo cumple con una faceta como cantante, también se da tiempo para modelar para importantes firmas y como actriz y productora no para.