Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry al borde de las lágrimas en tributo a soldados caídos

El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle estuvieron al borde de las lágrimas durante la inauguración hoy en Australia de la ampliación de un memorial dedicado a los combatientes australianos muertos en combate, en el quinto día de su visita al país oceánico, su primer viaje oficial.
Centenares de personas recibieron a los duques de Sussex en la entrada del memorial ANZAC (Australia and New Zeland Army Corps), inaugurado en un parque de Sídney en 1934 para rendir homenaje a los militares del país muertos durante la Primera Guerra Mundial.
Sin embargo hubo un detalle aún más especial que destaca el portal de entretenimiento People en Español: En el momento más significativo del evento, el coro se dispuso a cantar el tema “I vow to thee my country”, uno de los himnos favoritos de la fallecida princesa Diana. Ese tema también sonó en la boda de la madre de Harry y en su funeral. En ese momento, Harry y su esposa, no pudieron contener las lágrimas.
View this post on Instagram
#theroyaltour The Duke Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex began with an embargoed engagement, unveiling an Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park. 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 The Anzac Memorial is the main commemorative military monument of Sydney, Australia. This event was obviously very important to Harry; with him shedding a few tears during the ceremony. Russell Myers reported “The couple arrived to unveil a war memorial 84 years in the making. The Anzac Memorial, which commemorates the sacrifices made by those who served for Australia and New Zealand, was initially designed in the 1930s by Bruce Dellitt. But following the Great Depression, the finances were not available to make Mr Dellitt’s vision a reality, including a four-tier cascading waterfall on the Liverpool Street side of the monument.” The Duke and Duchess began by receiving a tour of the new education and interpretation facilities. They then attended a ceremony to officially open the monument, where Emily Andrews reported “The choir at the Anzac memorial have just sung ‘I vow to thee my country’ Princess Diana’s favourite hymn from her school days, sung both at her wedding in 1981 and her funeral in 1997.” The couple also laid a wreath that read ‘In grateful memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and in recognition of the men and women for whom the scars of war endure.’ @kensingtonfamilys #princeharry #meghanmarkle #princeharryandmeghan #royals #royalfamily #meghanduchessofsussex #meghanmarklestyle #ILSMAGAZINE
Harry, vestido de uniforme militar tropical, descubrió una placa que rezaba “Abierto por el nieto de una Reina”, que emula la placa descubierta hace 84 años por otro príncipe Harry, el duque de Gloucester, que decía “Abierto por el hijo de un Rey”.
El príncipe y Meghan, que vestía de negro, depositaron un ramo de flores autóctonas de Australia y guardaron un minuto de silencio en el memorial, acompañados del primer ministro del país, Scott Morrison, y la jefa del gobierno del estado de Nueva Gales del Sur, Gladys Berejiklian.
View this post on Instagram
#ilsupdates #theroyaltour The Duke and Duchess Prince Harry and Meghan began with an embargoed engagement, unveiling an Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park. ( October 20,2018) 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 The Anzac Memorial is the main commemorative military monument of Sydney, Australia. Swipe to see more photos & outfit details! 🙌🏻 #princeharry #meghanmarkle #princeharryofwales #royals #royalfamily
La pareja se desplazó a continuación a la isla Cockatoo, en la bahía de Sídney, para ver un evento de los Juegos Invictus que el príncipe creó en 2014 para militares y veteranos discapacitados, y que él mismo inaugurará por la noche.
Los Juegos, que durarán hasta el 28 de octubre, son una de las actividades que centran la visita de Harry y Meghan por Australia, país donde esta semana iniciaron una gira por Oceanía que también les llevará a Fiyi, Tonga y Nueva Zelanda.
Con información de EFE