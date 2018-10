Casa Blanca sobre ascenso de Bolsonaro en Brasil: “Solo hay un Trump”

New: After Trump's call last night, Sec Pompeo has also spoken to Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro–and they discussed ways to increase cooperation on Venezuela, countering criminal networks, and business ties. https://t.co/YQf23XXlz1 pic.twitter.com/vIFsCq5ITL

— Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) October 29, 2018