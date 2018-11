Sofía Vergara se manifiesta en pro de la igualdad salarial para la mujer latina

View this post on Instagram

Today is #LatinaEqualPay Day where we must fight for equal pay. There’s still so much work for latinas to do to be treated equally. I am #phenomenallyLatina, and I support Latina equal pay! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 @phenomenal.ly t-shirt proceeds benefit the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health. www.phenomenalwoman.us