Nadie reclama el Mega Millions de $1,5 mil millones. ¿Qué pasa si no aparece el ganador?

When someone in your state wins the $1.5 billion jackpot, you’re allowed to take a little creative license. It’s pandemonious jollification around here!!! Let’s keep it going, SC. Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is $106 million.

Jackpot odds: 1 in 303 million. pic.twitter.com/vNFVjkspHe

— SC Education Lottery (@sclottery) November 13, 2018