El humilde Eibar golea al Real Madrid de Solari y pudo ser peor

WATCH: It didn't take long for @SDEibarEN to make it 3️⃣👀

A second goal in the span of five minutes puts the hosts up, 3-0, on @realmadriden ⏯⬇️ #EibarRealMadrid https://t.co/ptNjYDyHu3

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 24, 2018