Seis años sin Jenni Rivera y el dolor sigue ahí

View this post on Instagram

this is for my mother from the older brother of your children, made of three now you found your lover cause it wasn’t our father who made you laugh and happy it’s been a long five years i’ve cried a thousand tears, and here we are after the war but we’re so much better now the skies are clearer, now there’s no more slammin' doors. now, I say dear mother, how you’ve come so far your love has fixed all of our broken hearts i hope you’re proud, mother, of what you’ve done it’s a lifelong lesson and i’m not pretendin' when I say you cleared up my scars… -scars, sam smith