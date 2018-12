El Congreso investigará la muerte de niña guatemalteca en custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza

A 7-year-old child dies while in the custody of the U.S. government. ⁦@DHSgov⁩ Secretary is coming before ⁦@HouseJudiciary⁩ next week, and we will be demanding immediate answers to this tragedy. https://t.co/5XCAavD5wB

— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) December 14, 2018