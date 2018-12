El prototipo Ferrari 275 GTB podría llegar a los $6 millones

View this post on Instagram

⭐️⭐️Announcement⭐️⭐️ 1964 #Ferrari 275 GTB Prototype! The very first example built and the foundation for the entire 275 GTB program will be offered on our stage at The Scottsdale Auctions. Tucked away in a private collection for the past 25 years, this fascinating and charismatic prototype is searching for its next home. Estimate: $6,000,000-$8,000,000