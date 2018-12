Keeping LA safe is a team effort

A community member sees a suspect with a rifle in South LA & alerts the LAPD. The susp is detained & a search warrant leads to the seizure of a rocket launcher, TNT/PETN, 24 rifles, 12 handguns & silencers. Angelenos, let’s cont. to work together pic.twitter.com/SYSyrU1Nuf

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 30, 2018