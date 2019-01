Nikki Bella, la ex de John Cena, podría tener nuevo novio

View this post on Instagram

A lot of LOVE for my BELLA ARMY today for Cyber Monday! ALL Bella Army items (including hats/socks/tanks/tees) are being added to our sale section at up to 60% off. Most of the Bella Army collection will now be just $15! The biggest sale of the year just got waaay better! NEW Cyber Monday Markdowns added to sale — up to 60% off! ⚡️ Don’t miss out! 25% off site-wide ends at midnight! #mybirdiebee #cybermonday #blackfriday #bellaarmy #sales