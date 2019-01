Nuevo gobernador de California recauda casi $5 millones para las víctimas de los incendios durante concierto preinaugural

Wow — INCREDIBLE to see so many folks stepping up, stepping in and helping us raise nearly $5M for victims & first responders at our CA Rises concert!!

Thank you @pitbull, @XAmbassadors, @BettyWho, @common, & #ColdWeatherSons for helping us reach this incredible goal!#CARises pic.twitter.com/aZnhGOIabe

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 7, 2019