Más lluvia y marea alta este fin de semana en el sur de California

More rain is expected late Friday across the area! Rainfall totals for #SLO, #SBA and western #VenturaCounty will be between 1 to 2" up to 3" and 0.50 to 1" for #LA County! Isolated thunderstorms near the coast are possible with this system! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OsGhaIO7pl

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 9, 2019