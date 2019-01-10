Jennifer López conquista con su nueva figura en un seductor trikini negro para Harper’s BAZAAR

Jennifer López impacta con su nueva figura en un elegante trikini negro el cual forma parte de la nueva sesión fotográfica que la intérprete ha protagonizado para la revista Harper’s BAZAAR.
La cantante alzó los brazos y se tiró al vuelvo y le brindó a la publicación importantes declaraciones en donde hace hincapié que a veces se siente muy cansada. “Me canso mucho. Pero nunca pienso, ‘no quiero hacer esto’. Solo creo que necesito un descanso. Realmente siento que me quedan muchas cosas que quiero hacer. No sé si alguna vez llegue a un punto en el que me sienta satisfecha y diga ‘No tengo nada más que decir’. Espero que ese día nunca llegue”.
@jlo is (still) on top of the world. Tap the link in our bio to see her February 2019 cover story on Bazaar.com. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by @hairbylorenzomartin Makeup by @scottbarnes68 #jenniferlopez wears @ysl, @vexclothing and @tiffanyandco jewelry
La edición estará disponible para el mes de febrero del presente año, de ahí que el color rojo predomine en la portada, ya que hay que recordar que dicho mes es considerado el del amor, específicamente el mes de San Valentín.
“Sometimes I get tired,” she admits. “I get tired a lot. But I never think, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I just think I need a break. I really feel like I have a lot left that I want to do. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to a point where I’ll be satisfied and go, ‘I did it. All of it. I’m done. I got nothing else to say.’ I hope that day never comes.” — #JenniferLopez in our February 2019 issue. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta @jlo wears @givenchyofficial @harrywinston and @jimmychoo
Introducing our February 2019 cover star… @jlo! The singer, actress, and mother opens up about finding love and how she’s survived 30 years in show business. Tap the link in bio for the full cover story. Photography by @studioakrans Styling by @patrickmackieinsta Hair by @hairbylorenzomartin Makeup by @scottbarnes68 #JenniferLopez wears @gucci and @levian_jewelry
