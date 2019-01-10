Jennifer López conquista con su nueva figura en un seductor trikini negro para Harper’s BAZAAR

La cantante ha brindado interesantes confesiones para esta revista
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López impacta con su nueva figura en un elegante trikini negro el cual forma parte de la nueva sesión fotográfica que la intérprete ha protagonizado para la revista Harper’s BAZAAR.

La cantante alzó los brazos y se tiró al vuelvo y le brindó a la publicación importantes declaraciones en donde hace hincapié que a veces se siente muy cansada. “Me canso mucho. Pero nunca pienso, ‘no quiero hacer esto’. Solo creo que necesito un descanso. Realmente siento que me quedan muchas cosas que quiero hacer. No sé si alguna vez llegue a un punto en el que me sienta satisfecha y diga ‘No tengo nada más que decir’. Espero que ese día nunca llegue”.

La edición estará disponible para el mes de febrero del presente año, de ahí que el color rojo predomine en la portada, ya que hay que recordar que dicho mes es considerado el del amor, específicamente el mes de San Valentín. 

