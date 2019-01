Rituales de iniciación: los escalofriantes abusos que se dan en el deporte estudiantil en EEUU

#BullyingAwarenessWeek

The year is 2002-2003 I am 17 turning 18 yrs old & it’s my @NHL draft year

I moved away from home, family & friends, to play hockey in the @OHLHockey for the @StingHockey

I endured daily bullying/abuse at the hands of veteran players

Below is my story…

— Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) November 24, 2018