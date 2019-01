Jirafa da a luz en Disney World dejando a los visitantes impactados

View this post on Instagram

We interrupt this regularly scheduled Monday to bring you A LIVE BIRTH AT KILIMANJARO SAFARIS.🦒That's right! A sweet giraffe mama is currently giving birth on the savanna. They tried bringing her backstage, but she just wants to chill tbh ✨ We managed to get some live video while on the safaris, as well as some fascinating shots of this live birth. To watch this with sound, head to our YouTube page or use this link: https://youtu.be/5S6WUQfs8Y0 ✨🦒👶