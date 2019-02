Alertan posible cierre del I-5 por nieve en Grapevine

#OperationSnowflake: @CHPFortTejon is currently pacing vehicles on the Grapevine (I-5) and Caltrans plows are monitoring conditions. CHP may close I-5 as soon as snow sticks to the ground.

Read more about #OperationSnowflake on our blog: https://t.co/KAGqGAGITe pic.twitter.com/xGGmwIONzL

— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 5, 2019