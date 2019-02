Sigue el cierre de vías y alerta de posibles derrumbes por lluvias en el sur de California

At 0800am, moderate to briefly heavy rain assoc with a cold front extended from the #ThomasFire to Anacapa Island. This activity will move to the #HillFire & #WoolseyFire between 0830-0900am. Avoid travel on #PCH & canyon roads between TO and Malibu if posbl. #LARain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ab5NBcjGUj

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 4, 2019