JLo y Alex Rodriguez festejan dos años de amor en la red carpet de los Grammys

Nadie apostaba por esta historia de amor, sin embargo la pareja parece día a día más consolidada y en esta oportunidad lo demuestran festejando sus dos años como pareja en la Red Carpet de los Grammy’s.
Jennifer López vive en la actualidad una de sus relaciones más estables, de cara a su público. La actriz junto a Alex Rodríguez se han acaparado las portadas de las revistas del corazón y de la moda.
Ninguno de los dos duda un segundo de compartir la plenitud e intensidad con la que viven este amor.
Alex Rodriguez compartió una publicación en la que muestra el momento en la ambos decidían el atuendo para desfilar en la alfombra roja de los Grammys.
Evidentemente JLo no escuchó a sus fanáticos que le pedían que mantuviera su pelo corto para la entrega de los premios más importantes de la música. En la publicación la cantante lanzó la siguiente pregunta: “Largo o corto, para este fin de semana en los Grammy?“. Con poco más de 20 minutos de haber sido publicada la imagen, para el cierre de esta nota, la cantante ya había acumulado más de 80 mil likes. Y el público, aparentemente en su mayoría, quiere verla con cabello corto. Volvió a ganar el estilo “Rapunzel”.
Hace días atrás JLo compartió una amorosa publicación en la que declaraba la felicidad con la que vive este amor digno de dos estrellas:
Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years
¡Qué viva el amor!