La producción y dirección musical de los Grammys 2019 tiene sabor latino

Ezequiel “Cheche” Alara es músico, es compositor y es director musical nacido en Argentina.
Cheche Alara es uno de los productores musicales más reconocidos en este momento a nivel mundial. Ha sido director musical de varias giras de conciertos de American Idol, dirigió cinco veces los premios Grammy Latinos, también ha sido el encargado de que todo saliera perfecto en varios episodios de Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show y trabajando en las giras y la grabación de los discos de artistas como Christina Aguilera, Pink, Thalía y Lady Gaga.
Alara ha actuado como productor y director musical de Natalia Lafourcade, y ha tocado los teclados del CDMX de Lafourcade: Música de la Ciudad de México en octubre de 2017.
Fue nominado para el Premio Grammy Latino al Álbum del Año en la 18ª edición de los Premios Grammy Latinos por su producción de Musas de Lafourcade (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de Los Macorinos, y en noviembre del mismo año, ganó el Grammy de las Musas en los Premios Grammy Latinos.
Este año, el argentino que no ha parado de recolectar éxitos a lo largo de su carrera, será el director musical de la 61ª edición anual de los Premios Grammy.
Compartiendo la alegría y el orgullo que el premio más importante de la música a nivel mundial le ha otorgado, Cheche Alara compartió con sus fan, un emotivo mensaje:
“¡HOY ES EL DÍA!!! Día del Grammy de la academia de grabación! Estoy muy, muy feliz y verdaderamente agradecido por todas las cosas hermosas que se han alineado para el día. Primero, es un honor y un placer ser el Productor y Director Musical del 61º Grammy Premiere Show. Por favor visite http://www.grammy.com para ver este increíble programa (esta parte del día de los Grammy es donde se otorgan alrededor de ochenta categorías de premios Grammy. Esta porción NO es televisada, así que usted tiene que ir a www. grammy.com para verla. El espectáculo comenzará EXACTAMENTE a las 12.30pm LA / 3.30pm NY/5.30pm Buenos Aires/8.30pm Europa. Tenemos actuaciones increíbles y soy muy afortunado de tener algunos de los mejores músicos del mundo en mi banda (muy pronto haré un post separado sobre este equipo de ensueño), y tendremos actuaciones musicales de la increíble @angela_aguilar_ @natalialafourcade @aidacuevasoficial @sofitukker @fatoumata_diawara__ y muchos otros. 🎶🔥🎵🔥🎶 Y por si fuera poco, dos discos que co-produje están nominados como Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino: “Sincera” de mi hermana @claudiabrantoficial y “Musas Vol. 2” de mi otra hermana @natalialafourcade, estos son dos proyectos que han traído mucha alegría a mi corazón. Además, el increíble álbum @barbrastreistreisand en el que he tocado y hecho programación musical está nominado como “Mejor Pop Tradicional” . Este es un domingo muy ocupado y alegre. Mi esposa, mi hijo y mis padres estarán entre el público y eso significa TODO para mí: ❤️❤️️❤️️!! Gracias a toda mi familia, amigos y compañeros músicos por todo su amor y apoyo.”
TODAY IS THE DAY!!! @recordingacademy Grammy Day!!! I’m very, very happy and truly thankful for all the beautiful things lined up for the day. First, it’s an honor and a pleasure to be the Music Producer and Music Director for the 61st Grammy Premiere Show. Please go to www.grammy.com to check out this amazing show (this portion of Grammy day is where about eighty Grammy Award categories are awarded. This portion is NOT televised, so you have to go to www. grammy.com to watch. The show will start EXACTLY at 12.30pm LA / 3.30pm NY/5.30pm Buenos Aires/8.30pm Europe. We have amazing performances and I’m very fortunate to have some of the world’s absolute best musicians in my band (I’ll will do a separate post about this dream team very soon), and we’ll have music performances by the amazing @angela_aguilar_ @natalialafourcade @aidacuevasoficial @sofitukker @fatoumata_diawara__ and many others. 🎶🔥🎵🔥🎶 And it’ll that wasn’t enough two albums I co-produced are nominated for Best Latin Pop album: “Sincera” by my sister @claudiabrantoficial and “Musas Vol. 2” by my other sister @natalialafourcade, these are two projects that have brought a lot of joy to my heart. Also, the amazing @barbrastreisand album in which I played And did music programming is nominated for “Best Traditional Pop” . This is busy and joyful Sunday!!! My wife, my son and my parents will be in the audience and that means EVERYTHING to me ❤️❤️❤️!!! Thank you to all my family and friends and fellow musicians for all your love and support, I love you!!! @jeffbabko @lauraescude @carmenrizzo @n8drumz @leland.sklar @timpierceguitar @deanparks @shelbytones@leggett.natalie @cecilia_tsan @almafernanez @songalee @raystag10 @luisconte @greg.cham @1musicmama @guatelazian. #chechealara #producer #musicdirector #grammys #2019grammyawards #livemusic #composer #arranger #bmi #yamahausa #berkleecollegeofmusic #berkleealumni #tvcomposer #nativeinstruments #bluemicrophones #ultimateears #ultimateearspro #hohner #directormusical #argentina #vamo #vamocarajo #musica #music
No es el único hispano que participará del gran evento de la música ya que en la terna de “Best Latin Pop Album” entre los nominados se encuentran:
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Para poder competir en esta categoría los álbumes deben “contener al menos un 51% de tiempo de reproducción” en español”.
Today is the last day to vote for the 2019 @recordingacademy Grammys Awards and I just wanted to share how thrilled I am to have two projects I produced nominated for Best Latin Pop Album. @claudiabrantoficial album "Sincera" and @natalialafourcade Oficial "Musas Vol. 2" are both paradigms of artistic expression, teamwork, and freedom through music. Claudia and Natalia are perfect examples of super powerful women, both strong and sensitive, with a profound vision of art and the ability to assemble amazing creative teams. I feel super proud of the body of work we created, alongside my superb co-producers @moogiecanazio and @augusto.bracho . A huge Thank You to Natalia and Claudia for letting me help turn their dreams into a reality. Wish us luck!!! See you at the Grammy Premiere show February 10th!!! #chechealara #producer #composer #arranger #musicdirector #music #yamaha #berkleealumni #conductor #uscthornton #berklee @criteriaent @bmi #nativeinstruments #grammy #bluemicrophones #natalialafourcade #claudiabrant #sonymusiclatin #sonymexico #hohner #yamahausa #productor #directormusical #thankyou #grammys
En esta importante categoría, Alara ha sido el productor de dos de los albumes nominados, el de Claudia Brant de Argentina y el de Natalia Lafourcade de México.
Alara también ha trabajado en una variedad y numerosos álbumes, incluyendo:
Habítame Siempre de Thalía
Nacido así por Lady Gaga
Americano
Nacido así: El Remix
Luna Llena de Mariana Ochoa
American Idol – Temporada 5: Encores
Glee: The Music, Temporada 4, Volumen 1 por el elenco de la serie de televisión musical americana Glee
MTV Unplugged de Alejandro Sanz
Otra historia de Cenicienta (como escritor de la obra “Valentine’s Dance Tango”)
Primera Fila (álbum Thalía) de Thalía (interpretación)
Concierto de Christina Aguilera