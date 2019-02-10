La producción y dirección musical de los Grammys 2019 tiene sabor latino

View this post on Instagram

TODAY IS THE DAY!!! @recordingacademy Grammy Day!!! I’m very, very happy and truly thankful for all the beautiful things lined up for the day. First, it’s an honor and a pleasure to be the Music Producer and Music Director for the 61st Grammy Premiere Show. Please go to www.grammy.com to check out this amazing show (this portion of Grammy day is where about eighty Grammy Award categories are awarded. This portion is NOT televised, so you have to go to www. grammy.com to watch. The show will start EXACTLY at 12.30pm LA / 3.30pm NY/5.30pm Buenos Aires/8.30pm Europe. We have amazing performances and I’m very fortunate to have some of the world’s absolute best musicians in my band (I’ll will do a separate post about this dream team very soon), and we’ll have music performances by the amazing @angela_aguilar_ @natalialafourcade @aidacuevasoficial @sofitukker @fatoumata_diawara__ and many others. 🎶🔥🎵🔥🎶 And it’ll that wasn’t enough two albums I co-produced are nominated for Best Latin Pop album: “Sincera” by my sister @claudiabrantoficial and “Musas Vol. 2” by my other sister @natalialafourcade, these are two projects that have brought a lot of joy to my heart. Also, the amazing @barbrastreisand album in which I played And did music programming is nominated for “Best Traditional Pop” . This is busy and joyful Sunday!!! My wife, my son and my parents will be in the audience and that means EVERYTHING to me ❤️❤️❤️!!! Thank you to all my family and friends and fellow musicians for all your love and support, I love you!!! @jeffbabko @lauraescude @carmenrizzo @n8drumz @leland.sklar @timpierceguitar @deanparks @shelbytones@leggett.natalie @cecilia_tsan @almafernanez @songalee @raystag10 @luisconte @greg.cham @1musicmama @guatelazian. #chechealara #producer #musicdirector #grammys #2019grammyawards #livemusic #composer #arranger #bmi #yamahausa #berkleecollegeofmusic #berkleealumni #tvcomposer #nativeinstruments #bluemicrophones #ultimateears #ultimateearspro #hohner #directormusical #argentina #vamo #vamocarajo #musica #music