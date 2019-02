Nieve en Hawai, la isla se suma a la ola invernal sin precedentes

Congrats #GOES17! It's been a long road, but we are excited to announce that GOES-17 is now operational as @NOAA’s #GOESWest satellite! Here's why weather forecasts for the West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii and the Pacific are about to get even better: https://t.co/pPlfvqUbtb pic.twitter.com/FSt1e8LXWo

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 12, 2019