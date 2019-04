El candidato gay que habla español y quiere ganarle a Trump

"My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for President of the United States.”

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg officially launches his 2020 presidential campaign. https://t.co/ak42dRUf5R pic.twitter.com/CfMsTMZhBF

— CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2019