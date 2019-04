Video: arrestan a hombre acusado de brutal ataque a una mujer transgénero en Dallas

Statement: Chief Hall alerted me this morning to the assault at the Royal Crest Apartments and I have seen a video of what happened. I am extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman. I am in contact with the chief and she… https://t.co/zlr5TN68Ic https://t.co/FvO9ALT13j

— Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) April 13, 2019