Indiana: Estudiantes se marchan de su graduación antes de que Mike Pence hable

To @TaylorU Class of 2019, I hope that you will aspire to serve. I believe public service is a noble calling. But wherever life takes you, take a servant’s attitude. Consider others as more important than yourselves. Live your lives as Christ did: Not to be served, but to serve. pic.twitter.com/V3Z7GPL2CG

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 18, 2019