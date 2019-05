Hija de Jenni Rivera despierta rumores de vivir romance gay con otra mujer

View this post on Instagram

to my best friend, thank you for making me laugh every single day. thank for your love, care, compassion, and drive. My life will never be the same without you. . this year on your birthday I wish you nothing but love everyday, smiles, good energy, and most important a life time of friendship. You deserve every ounce of it. You’re such a blessing to me in every way, happy birthday ✨ …..”hey Siri, play bestie by bhad bhabie” lol (backdrop by @deescraftsie ) btw, her birthday was Friday, but we still celebrating 😭